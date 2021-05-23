High UV Index accompanies hot weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — With higher than normal temperatures people across the region are protecting themselves from the sun’s UV rays.

“I always try to wear a lot of sun screen on sunny days like this,” Michelle Lucas from Chicopee said.

It’s that time of year again, when the weather is consistently nice, and more people are going out to catch some sun rays. But, when the sun is out, you need to take precaution if you plan on staying outside for any length of time. It only takes 15 minutes for the sun to damage your skin.

22News Meteorologist Allison Finch said that the UV index is above what it is normally before Memorial day.

“Especially before Memorial Day, it ranges from a 6 to an 8. So 9 is high and you should definitely be prepared when you are going outside. If you are doing yard work or even just spending time outside at the picnic table wearing sunscreen is important,” Finch said.

According to the CDC, UV ray protection is important all year long and rays can reach your skin even on a cloudy and cool day. Lucas told 22News sunscreen is the last defense against the sun.

“If I can grab a hat for extra sun protection the better, if its really too hot for layers to protect myself, sunscreen is the way to go,” Lucas said.

The CDC says you can reduce your risk of sun damage by always wearing suncreen or protective clothing outside or in the shade. Put on broad spectrum sunscreen the blocks both UVA and UVB rays, and has an SPF higher than 15. Always remember to reapply after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.