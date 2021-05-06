High UV index day in western Massachusetts Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve heard the term UV before, but what exactly is it? UV stands for ultraviolet radiation which is an emission of energy from the sun.

It ties into forecasting, that’s the UV index. The UV index is the expected intensity of that ultraviolet radiation. Most days the UV index is perfectly safe. But if you don’t take the proper precautions on a day outside on a high UV index day, that can lead to sunburn, and long-term problems like skin cancer.

UV Index

Below 2 is considered safe

Moderate is 3 to 5

High is 6 to 7

Very high is 8 to 10

Over 11 is extreme

Always wear sunscreen no matter the UV index, but once you get into the very high and extreme range you’ll want to limit your time outside. Thursday’s UV index is 7 which is considered high.