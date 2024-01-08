CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking a storm system that will bring a rain/snow mix and then possibly heavy rain and wind Tuesday into Wednesday.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for winds from the southeast expected to be 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible for Berkshire County Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night. Damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines that may cause widespread power outages.

Rainfall amounts between two to three inches are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in combination with snowmelt may result in a rapid rise of streams and rivers.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for all of western Massachusetts. Flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with snow.