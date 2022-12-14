CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hill towns in Berkshire County are forecasted to receive several inches of snow Thursday night.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northern Berkshire County from 7 PM Thursday till 7 AM Saturday for snow that could lead to significant accumulation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Snowfall Map for Thursday Night into Friday:

The 22News Storm Team forecast says snow will be moving into western Massachusetts Thursday night through Friday. This will mostly be snow for the hills and the Berkshires with significant accumulation possible. As for the lower Pioneer Valley, the snow is forecasted to mix, changing into rain.

Thursday Night: Snow/Mix Hills, Change to Rain in the Valley

Lows: 28-34