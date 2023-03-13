GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The greatest accumulation in western Massachusetts for Tuesday’s storm is expected in the Berkshires and the hill towns of Franklin County.

The 22News Storm Team says this is a tough storm to forecast but something they’re confident in… the higher up you live, the more snow you’ll get. An impactful storm is on the way Monday night into Tuesday that will hit all of western Massachusetts. As people look ahead to a snowstorm that may dump over a foot of snow in certain areas, some are excited and some not so much.

Lou Thaxton of Shelbourne Falls told 22News, “Actually I’m happy. It’s a storm that’s major instead as opposed to some nuisance storm. When it’s a major storm, I can use my snow blower, when it’s a nuisance storm I have to use my poor aching back.”

The current forecast calls for more snow in the Berkshires and hill towns and less in the valley. Not only will this storm provide a contrast in accumulation across different elevations, for some regions snow is already on the ground.

Some people who were looking to get their shopping in the day before the storm told 22News that by their houses on top of hills in Ashfield and Hawley, there’s already over a foot of snow on the ground, compared to next to nothing in nearby towns.

Gary Pelletier of Colrain said, “It’ll snow at our house and we’ll get to the bottom of the road and it’ll be rain. Springtime stinks because we have snow at our house and green grass everywhere else.”