Hilltowns forecasted to get more snow, why?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Areas in the hilltowns like Savoy, Peru, Middlefield, and Blandford are expected to see the most significant snow amounts from this February nor’easter, but why exactly is that?

It has to do with the elevation rise. As air is pushed over the hills, that creates a rising motion which is more conducive to snow. That’s also true for the Worcester hills out east.

But what comes up, must go down. As the air comes down the mountain, and into the valley, it starts sinking. Sinking motion tends to suppress snowfall rates, therefore reducing the intensity of the snow. The snow may also linger longer in the hilltowns adding to that snowfall total.

Getting a foot of snow in the hilltowns this time of year, because of that elevation change, is not at all abnormal. But if that were to happen in the valley, it would be record-breaking.

The highest amount of snow we’ve seen in Springfield on February 1 is just 7.8 inches back during the 2011 storm which you may remember.