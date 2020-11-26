Historical chances of a white Christmas

(WWLP) – We are now 25 days away from the beginning of winter and Wednesday marked the one-month mark until Christmas.

Now that we’re enjoying our Thanksgiving we can turn our attention to the chances of a White Christmas.

A White Christmas is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Now, what are the chances of that happening? It’s a bit too early to start forecasting those chances, but we can look at what’s happened historically as a guide.

Generally in the United States the farther north you go, the higher your chances are based on previous years. Here locally the farther north and west you live the higher your chances of a white Christmas.

Northern Berkshire County, most of Franklin County, and northwestern Hampshire County typically have a white Christmas 60-75% of the time. The majority of the rest of Hampshire County as well as western Franklin County and southern Berkshire County have a white Christmas 50-60% of the time.

While central/eastern Hampden County, including Springfield, usually has a white Christmas 40-50 % of the time. This is early guidance, but we’ll continue to watch our chances of a white Christmas this year in just a few weeks as we get closer to it.