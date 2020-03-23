Historically, March snow isn’t all that uncommon in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It hasn’t snowed for weeks in most of western Massachusetts, and many people thought of winter as completely finished, but it returned today with a snowy surprise — light snow Monday morning, with heavier snow picking up in the afternoon and evening.

Historically speaking, we actually kind of needed the snow. Before Monday, we’ve only picked up less than an inch at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, when we typically pick up closer to 9 inches for the month. So technically, we were way behind.

While the snow was a surprise for many simply because of how mild our winter has been, that doesn’t mean snow is uncommon here in March.

In fact, three years ago on March 14, 2017, we had a snowstorm that still ranks as one of the snowiest on the record books. Chicopee saw nearly two feet of snow. In 1993, a heavy snowstorm brought more than a foot of snow and high winds from March 12 to 14. And if you’re a history buff, you may have heard of the March 1888 snowstorm.

So enjoy the snow while you can, because there’s a chance this could be the last accumulating snow of the season, especially in the lower Pioneer Valley. But only time will tell.

