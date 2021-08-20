Holland residents encouraged to remove docks, boats from lakes ahead of Henri

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Holland is preparing for the potential of heavy rainfall and strong winds from the incoming Tropical Storm Henri.

The Holland Police Department is encouraging residents to remove boats, docks, and any other fixed objects from the Hamilton Reservoir. They ask if you are unable to do that, at least check to make sure they are secure.

The town is monitoring water levels of the Hamilton Reservoir and the highway department has already opened the gates to the Fishermans Landing Dam. They have also been in contact with National Grid who are already preplanning for the storm.

Tropical Storm Henri is likely to become a hurricane this weekend and will impact our weather on Sunday. The strongest winds and rain are expected to our east over the Cape.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to track Tropical Storm Henri throughout the weekend. View the latest updates on-air, on WWLP.com, and on the 22News apps.