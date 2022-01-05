Holyoke DPW re-treating icy roads

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several accidents were reported in Holyoke after weather conditions caused icy roads Wednesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, drivers are being asked to avoid driving if possible as the DPW is re-treating roads. The freezing rain caused havoc for drivers and emergency responders in areas such as Route 141, Route 202, Cherry Street, Francis Avenue, Bemis Heights Road, as well as off ramps from I-91.

The fire department has also postponed appointments for inspections or installations until conditions improve.