HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warming shelter will be available in Holyoke beginning Thursday afternoon for anyone seeking shelter from the anticipated snow storm.

The shelter is located at Providence Ministries, 51 Hamilton Street, Holyoke from 4pm on Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26 at 9am. Cots, bedding, dry clothing, PPE, food and coffee are provided.

The warming shelter is facilitated by OneHolyoke CDC with a new grant of $25,000 provided by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. The pop-up shelter initiative is a partnership between OneHolyoke CDC, the City of Holyoke, and other local organizations. They will be providing this service to the community until spring.

According to Michael Moriarty, Executive Director of OneHolyoke CDC, “We are pleased to be able to open another pop-up shelter as a new storm arrives in the region. Response to our first pop-up shelters indicated there is a real need for safe and warm spaces in Holyoke. We are able to do this through the generosity of many partners and in particular, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Their ability to move swiftly and support this initiative has been crucial.”

A pop-up shelter was created in January 2022 to provide shelter due to dangerously cold temperatures. The shelter served nearly 30 homeless persons, more than double organizers anticipated. As a result, the shelter has opened five times when cold temperatures or winter weather is expected.