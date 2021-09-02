Homeowners show 22News their basement that flooded in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners on Henry Street in Chicopee say they’ve been struggling with flooded basements for years and spent Thursday cleaning up another mess.

They say there are only two drains on their street and water and sewage backs up through sinks, toilets and other plumbing in their cellars. Residents claim they’ve taken steps to prevent the flooding and say it’s the city’s responsibility starting at the street.

“We don’t have drainage out in front of the house. From what we know from the City, a lot of it is all connected and it’s just getting back into the house.” Shayla Perez

22News contacted the Chicopee Mayor’s Office and Department of Public Works about the flooding issues on Henry Street, but have not heard back.

A 22News viewer on Olivine Street in Chicopee sent photos of flooding in the street including 6-8″ of water in their neighbors basement. The homeowner told 22News there is a lack of storm drains on his street and runoff from a little man-made pond that holds drainage from I-391.