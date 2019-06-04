Horses, livestock rescued from flood waters

(KSHB/NBC News) The breach Saturday of a levee near Levasy, Missouri sent the Missouri River flooding into the town and nearby farmland.

Residents evacuated the town over the weekend, but on Monday, some returned to give a hand to stranded livestock.

Their efforts helped a horse to dry land.

They also got several cattle away from the flood water, including a few found huddle on a home’s porch.

