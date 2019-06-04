Horses, livestock rescued from flood waters

Weather News

by: KSHB's Ariel Rothfield

Posted: / Updated:

(KSHB/NBC News)  The breach Saturday of a levee near Levasy, Missouri sent the Missouri River flooding into the town and nearby farmland.

Residents evacuated the town over the weekend, but on Monday, some returned to give a hand to stranded livestock.

Their efforts helped a horse to dry land.

They also got several cattle away from the flood water, including a few found huddle on a home’s porch.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2WKILIv

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Radar

22News Storm Team

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick

Weather Tweets