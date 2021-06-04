Hot and humid weekend in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is going to be pretty hot and humid this weekend but, it’s not just New England.

The majority of the country is going to be much warmer than normal thanks to strong southwesterly flow of the jet stream and plenty of sunshine amplifying the warming. The temperatures this weekend will rival record highs.

Saturday’s record high at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 90 degrees, and Sunday’s is 92.

High humidity in the coming days is going to make it feel like it’s a lot warmer than it really is, that’s because the sweat on your skin has a harder time evaporating, which is what cools your body down. The highest heat indices, or feels-like temperatures, are expected Monday.

The extreme heat will continue into most of next week as well which would potentially mean a heat wave. That’s defined as at least three consecutive days with temperatures reaching 90 or above.