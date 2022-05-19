CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot weather is expected across western Massachusetts this weekend. Heat exhaustion and other heat related illnesses will be on the rise.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, so you’re going to want to plan ahead. The most important thing is to drink plenty of water, even if you’re not planning to be active. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

The CDC also says you should wear sunscreen that’s SPF 15 or higher, and look for broad spectrum, UVA or UVB protection. Also, if you want to go outside, plan your activities for when its coolest, like in the morning and evening hours, and take time to rest in the shade or inside.

Jeanne Carnevale from West Springfield told 22News, “I’m thankful for central air and a good grill. I’m probably going to put my air conditioner on tomorrow. You know, just to keep the house cool and other than that? You’ve just got to take it as it comes.”

Air conditioning is also an important part of staying cool. Electric fans can help, but they do not prevent heat related illnesses if the temperatures reach the high 90’s.

If you don’t have air conditioning, you can also go to places that do have it like malls, libraries and movie theaters.

