Hot playground equipment leads families to have fun in the sun elsewhere

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s hot temperatures had many families out having fun in the sun.

We’ve come a long way from metal slides and playground equipment, but when the sun is beating down on even plastic playgrounds, they can still get burning hot.

That includes slides, swings, and even dark asphalt. On a hot day like Monday and Tuesday, that equipment can heat up to well over 100 degrees.

So some residents say they’d rather head elsewhere on days like these.

Maxwell Jones of Springfield told 22News, “I would rather be at Six Flags at the water park. So yeah. The pool…It’s hotter than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be like 75.”

An easy way to prevent any burns on your child is to check the equipment with your hand.

If it’s too hot, try another location with some shade.

