CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the last week of June, temperatures have been pretty seasonable but it’s about to get a lot hotter for the first day of July.

Most of this week, we had temperatures in the 70s and 80s and for the last day of June. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, our average high temperature is 82 degrees and our average low temperature is 59 degrees.

We’re tracking a big warm up for the first day of July. Hot air that has been all across the country will be moving in our direction as we head into Friday. We’re looking at temperatures to jump up into the lower 90s.

It will cool down a bit as we head through the rest of the 4th of July weekend. As for the humidity, on Friday, even though temperatures will be in the 90s, the humidity won’t be that bad. It will jump up though Saturday although temperatures will be a little bit lower in the 80s. It does drop way down on Sunday with dew points in the 50s but it does go back up as we head into the 4th of July.