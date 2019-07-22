1  of  3
Breaking News
Chicopee woman killed in Shelburne rollover crash Holyoke homicide suspect arrested at airport Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announcing 2020 run for Congress, challenging Neal

Hot weather can affect your tire pressure

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures soared into the 90s this past weekend.

It would take extreme temperatures to melt the rubber on your tires, and that’s not a concern in Massachusetts. But the heat does affect the pressure.

When it’s cold in the winter, your tire pressure drops. The opposite happens in the summer, warm temperatures increase the pressure in your tires. And when tires are overinflated, it increases your risk for a blowout, especially if you drive on streets with potholes.

22News spoke with David White of Town Fair Tire about the increased wear on tires during extreme heat.

“It does, it also increases tire wear, too, so you have to be careful,” said White. “If you run long, trips you’re going to want to rotate them more frequently, and stuff like that helps prolong the life of your tires.”

An easy way to prevent problems is to know the recommended pressure for your tire, and then check the pressure with a gauge. You can get one at any automotive store.

Hot temperatures also degrade the integrity of the rubber on your tire, increasing your risk for a blowout. And while tire pressure monitoring systems in cars warn you of low pressure, many don’t warn you of too much pressure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Weather Alert Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets