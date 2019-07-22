Hot weather can affect your tire pressure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures soared into the 90s this past weekend.

It would take extreme temperatures to melt the rubber on your tires, and that’s not a concern in Massachusetts. But the heat does affect the pressure.

When it’s cold in the winter, your tire pressure drops. The opposite happens in the summer, warm temperatures increase the pressure in your tires. And when tires are overinflated, it increases your risk for a blowout, especially if you drive on streets with potholes.

22News spoke with David White of Town Fair Tire about the increased wear on tires during extreme heat.

“It does, it also increases tire wear, too, so you have to be careful,” said White. “If you run long, trips you’re going to want to rotate them more frequently, and stuff like that helps prolong the life of your tires.”

An easy way to prevent problems is to know the recommended pressure for your tire, and then check the pressure with a gauge. You can get one at any automotive store.

Hot temperatures also degrade the integrity of the rubber on your tire, increasing your risk for a blowout. And while tire pressure monitoring systems in cars warn you of low pressure, many don’t warn you of too much pressure.