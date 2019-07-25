Hotter weather causing more air stagnation, new study finds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some pretty hot weather this summer.

A new study indicates that hotter weather is causing more air stagnation.

Persistently hot weather patterns can trap air pollutants in the lower atmosphere which causes poor air quality. This can lead to health problems from respiratory distress to eye irritation.

According to a study by Climate Central who analyzed data collected by NOAA, since 1973, 98 percent of the cities they looked at including Springfield, showed a positive correlation between summer high temperatures and the number of stagnant air days.

The study showed that one of the biggest increases in stagnant days across the country was in the Northeast.

Also according to NOAA, June 2019 was the hottest June on record across the globe. The average global temperature last month was 1.71 degrees above the 20th century average of 59.9 degrees.

Nine of the 10 hottest Junes have occurred since 2010.