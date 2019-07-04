Hottest days in western Mass so far this summer

(WWLP) – We could be heading for our first heatwave of the year this week, even though we haven’t had many hot days this year.

It took a while to get here, but summerlike heat has arrived into western Massachusetts and the hottest temperatures of the year so far have mainly been the past couple of weeks.

Hottest days through July 3:

June 28: 91 degrees

July 3: 90 degrees

June 27: 89 degrees

June 26: 88 degrees

May 26: 87 degrees

Before Thursday we only had two 90-degree days as recorded at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee. In comparison, through July 3 last year, we had already had 10 days in the 90s including one heat wave and one really hot day reaching 98 degrees on July 1 of last year.

So we are off to a slow start with 90-degree days and summerlike heat, but there is plenty of summer left.