How are categories determined for hurricanes?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All hurricanes are unique, with some a lot more damaging than others.

One way to classify the potential danger of a hurricane is by its category.

Category 1

Category 1 storms have winds over 74 miles per hour up to 95 miles per hour. Although the least intense category, the winds can still be dangerous, knocking down trees, power lines, and causing some damage to buildings.

Category 2

Category 2 storms have winds from 96 to 110 miles per hour. That fast of a wind can uproot trees, wipe out power, and damage roof and siding on homes.

Category 3

A hurricane is considered major once it reaches category 3 status with winds from 111 to 129 miles per hour. They can rip off roofs, lead to power outages for days to weeks, and will cause widespread debris of fallen trees and power lines.

Category 4

Category 4 hurricanes have winds from 130 to 156 miles per hour. They cause catastrophic damage, ripping down most trees and power lines, completely destroying some buildings, and leading to uninhabitable conditions.

Category 5

Category 5 hurricanes are the most destructive, completely destroying even new, well-built homes; recovery from these storms can take weeks to months. But the most hurricane deaths come from water, not wind, which is why it is so important to take more than the category into account when preparing.

Storm surge is the deadliest aspect of tropical cyclones, which is what happens when wind and low pressure push ocean water onto land, measured as the height above the normal tide. Storm surge varies immensely from one area to the next, which is why it is not considered in a hurricane classification.

