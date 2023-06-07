AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The air quality alert that we have been dealing with for much of this week has once again been extended through Wednesday as dangerous levels of smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to make it uncomfortable outside.

The smoke contains carbon monoxide and other dangerous chemicals as it enters the atmosphere. The air is bad enough that sensitive groups are at risk for health effects. At-risk populations include older people, children and teens, anyone with heart or lung disease, and people who are active outdoors.

“I had bypass surgery on my heart and then I had another issue but so far so good. I worry for the elderly or people who’ve got asthma and all that stuff but of course you do you gotta worry about everybody,” Bob Littlefield of Agawam told 22News.

Littlefield just had quadruple bypass surgery on top of dealing with other health conditions. He hopes the smoke clears soon to avoid any other health risks.

