How climate change brings more flooding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Weather defines the day-to-day conditions that we see in our area. Climate is defined as a 30-year average; when experts talk about the climate changing, the 30-year average is changing.

This change in the 30-year average has altered weather patterns and made certain areas warmer. Warmer climates, typically near the equator, are usually hot and humid and can hold a lot of water vapor within their atmosphere. In the Pioneer Valley, there is not a tropical climate, but the temperature has risen slightly and the average annual precipitation from 1895-2011 rose by 10%.

This change in the climate can bring a warmer atmosphere to the region, and this warmer atmosphere could hold more water, leading to higher precipitation events. Overall, warmer climates bring more water, which could lead to more flooding events. Working for you, Allison Finch 22News