How climate change is affecting allergy sufferers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Climate change is, and will continue to impact allergy sufferers around the country and in western Massachusetts.

Over the last few decades, climate change has been warming our temperatures. That includes across all four seasons. The growing season is the time between the last winter freeze, and the first fall freeze, and is the period when plants flower and produce pollen.

Since our climate is warming, that season is longer. The longer plants produce pollen, the longer people with allergies have to suffer from their symptoms.

On average across the United States, the Climate Central study found the season grew longer by two weeks. In our area, the effect is even more profound. Since 1970, our growing season is now 18 days longer. And since global warming isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon, this trend is expected to continue.

So, the allergy and pollen season in the future will only become more of an issue. Allergies don’t just affect each sufferer individually, they affect our economy too. Allergies cost the U.S. more than $18 billion annually, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.