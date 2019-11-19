How cold has November been so far?

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Some parts of western Massachusetts started the morning with snow and it’s been another cooler than average day.

It’s certainly been a chilly November and now we are more than halfway through it. Average highs at the beginning of the month are in the upper 50’s, but they drop to the low 40’s by the end of the month.

Out of the 18 full days, we’ve had so far only 3 days have had at or above-average temperatures, the remaining 15 days have been chilly if not downright record cold.

We started the month mild with highs of 71 degrees on the first of November, but it’s been mostly cold ever since.

Average highs for the month of October are 63, for November as a whole it’s 51, December averages drop to 40 with January’s average highs around the mid-30s.

January is our coldest month of the year on average. The good news is the rest of the month should be closer to average than the beginning of it.

