How cold is too cold for dogs?

(WWLP) – A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for all of western Massachusetts from midnight until Friday at Noon, and that means there are strict restrictions when it comes to leaving your pets outside.

Wind chills as low as -20 degrees are possible overnight through Friday morning and when it’s that cold frostbite can set in, in 30 minutes.

Cold winter weather can be unbearable but how do you know how cold is too cold for your furry loved ones? A good tip to remember is, if it’s too cold for you it’s probably too cold for your pets.

According to an article posted by the Pedigree Foundation, generally, temperatures at or above 45°F will not require any special sweater or coat, but when temperatures start to fall below 45°F, some shorter-haired breeds will get uncomfortable and will need protection.

For owners of small breeds, puppies, senior dogs, or thin-haired breeds, you should put a coat or sweater on your dog anytime the temperature outside feels at or below 32°F.

Once it drops to below 20°F, all dog owners should keep an eye on their dog and look for signs if your dog is too cold, even if they are a breed that can take the cold weather such as a Husky or Malamute. Owners should limit their time outside with their dogs if temperatures drop below 45°F.

Here are some tips for keeping your dog safe during cold winter weather:

Keep pets indoors when possible

Provide a shelter for your dog if it’s an outdoor dog by having a dry, draft-free doghouse that is large enough, elevated off the ground, and has an entrance that is facing away from heavy winds

Protect your dog’s feet from salt and other chemicals used to melt ice and snow by wiping their feet with a damp towel or using a protective balm to coat their paws

Provide extra food and water

Use leashes when walking near water

Don’t lock pets in cars

Keep anti-freeze away from pets

Do not keep your dog tethered outside for longer than 15 minutes

Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal to keep your dog(s) tethered outside for longer than 15 minutes during a weather advisory, warning, or watch..

The law prohibits tethering dogs outside for more than five hours at a time. The law also prohibits the tethering of dogs anytime from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except for a maximum of 15 supervised minutes.

Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses to $300 for subsequent violations.