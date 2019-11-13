How cold weather impacts your car

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) — We were only 2 degrees shy from tying the low-temperature record Wednesday of 14 degrees set back in 1996 and 2001 and this cold weather means you need to take some precautions for your car.

The number one issue is your battery, so make sure to get it checked. Even if it tests borderline, it only takes one frigid morning for your car not to start. Don’t forget about your wiper blades either, winter ones are stronger and better for snow. You should also keep up with all your regular maintenance toy our car.

If your tire pressure sensor goes off, that’s because the cold can drop the pressure, so refill them as soon as you can.

“A big one that no one ever talks about is this time of year, people that were normally home at 5/6 o’clock are driving home in the dark –get your lights checked. You could have headlights out — high beams,” Frank Palange, with V&F Auto Service, told 22News.

No matter whether your car is rear-wheel, front-wheel, or all-wheel drive, you can’t drive on snow or ice without good tire tread; 3/32″ is the absolute bare minimum you should have on your car.