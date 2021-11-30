How cold will December be?

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It was one chilly morning in western Massachusetts Tuesday!

Temperatures dropped to the mid-teens in spots. Chicopee reached 15 degrees at one point. Westfield dropped to 19, and Orange 17 degrees. But as cold as this sounds it’s not record cold. The record low for Tuesday at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 8 degrees set in 1947.

The area was below average, which is 27 degrees for this time of year. While Western Massachusetts had some chilly days recently, overall throughout the month, there have been an almost equal number of warmer and colder than normal days. 13 warmer-than-normal days, 14 colder-than-normal days, and 2 near-normal days.

For the next month, while the southeast is looking warm, Massachusetts is looking at pretty average temperatures. Chicopee’s December average high is 40 and the average low is 25.