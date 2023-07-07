CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hot temperatures have been a major topic for the Pioneer Valley over the past few days but how common is it to see temperatures in the 90s here in western Massachusetts?

A heat wave is classified as three days or more in a row of temperatures at 90 degrees or more. If temperatures reach the 90s on Friday, which is expected, we will officially have a heat wave here in western Massachusetts.

According to new data from Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee, on average we reach 90 degrees or higher 15 days out of the year. Even though we’re not done with summer yet, we are below average at the moment with 5 days of 90 degree temperatures.

If we officially hit 90 degrees on Friday than it would make it 6 days. The five days so far include July 6th, July 5th, June 2nd, June 1st and April 14th.

Looking ahead, we look to stay above average with temperatures so we will likely see more days of 90 degree heat.