How common is accumulating snow in October?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Accumulating snow in October is rare but it does happen and it’s happened multiple times.

A moment we all remember is the 11 inches of snow we had October 29-30th back in 2011. That was the year that it cancelled Halloween. But we’ve had other times it snowed in October. Two inches of snow fell on October 10, 1979. More recently in 2016, we had 1.5 inches of snow on October 27th. It snowed 0.9 inches October 26, 1962 and 0.3 inches October 3rd in 2002.

On average we get 0.2 inches of snow in October, but we usually get our first snow in November and sometimes we have to wait until December. We average 2.5 inches of snow in the lower valley in November, but a noticeable jump in accumulation in December with 10.2 inches on average in the lower valley. January is usually our snowiest month of the year with 13.8 inches on average at Westover in Chicopee.

We’ll keep watching it for you as we head into these colder months!