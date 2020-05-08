How common is it for us to see snow in western Massachusetts this time of year?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve enjoyed some pretty nice weather recently and it continues to look more and more like spring with the grass getting greener, flowers blooming and more and more leaves showing up on the trees. But some winter weather is going to try and make a return this weekend.

Even though it’s not all that common, we have gotten snow here in the Springfield area this time of year.

“We’re in New England, it some time can be expected, ah it’s not the first time we’ve had snow this time of year,” said Cheryl Howard of Longmeadow.

On average we get .1″ of snow in the Springfield area during the month of May.

Last year there was snow in Franklin County on May 14th. Some towns picked up a coating to just over an inch of snow.

In 1977 a snowstorm on May 9th and 10th brought us over 5 inches of snow and in 2002, .6″ of snow fell on May 18th.

And as golf courses have finally been allowed to open up, the threat for a little spring snow is not too much of a concern.

“I’m not too worried about it, I mean in February it’s going to last for awhile but this time a year what’s it going to last a day at the most. So I don’t like it I don’t even say the word,” said Ted Perez of East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

It is a pretty safe bet that any snow that falls this weekend won’t be sticking around very long.