How crops are coping with all of the recent rain

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – After all of the rain this month, these past two days have been a blessing, especially to farmers who are praying for a long dry stretch of weather.



So far this month, we have seen more than 12 inches of rain, and locally, some places have seen even more. Farmers are seeing the direct damage the rain is causing in their field.

Dave’s Natural Garden in Granby field has been washed away from the heavy rainfall they have received.

This has ruined the amount of crops they can plant, and harvest. And it’s not just a problem at this farms, but others, as well. The last time there was excessive rain was back in 2018, but this season’s rain surpassed that, and came all at the same time.

“Our crops are struggling. We have a lot of crops out in the field that we have lost due to the moisture. Either the plants die because they’re sitting in standing water or diseases, fungus, bacteria.” Meghan Hastings, Dave’s Natural Garden

Any dry stretch of weather could help these field dry out so that farmers are able to plant. Unfortunately, it might be too late to plant crops like peppers this year.

The solutions they have come up with at Dave’s Natural Garden are something they’ll be able to use next year to ensure a bigger crop.