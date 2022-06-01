MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was 11 years ago that an EF-3 tornado carved a path of destruction across western Massachusetts.

The June 1st, 2011 tornado changed the landscape in many cities and towns including Monson, one of the hardest-hit communities. The steeple on the First Church of Monson that was toppled by the tornado has been rebuilt at a cost of around $2.4 million. Homes that were completely destroyed in the area of Stewart Avenue and Heritage Lane have also been rebuilt but the hillside still shows the scars of the tornado’s path.





Tornado aftermath in Monson





Along Hollow Road and Haynes Hill Road in Brimfield, you can still see how the June 1st tornado has changed the landscape but many homes there have also been rebuilt. Nearly 10,000 acres of woodlands were destroyed by the June 1st Tornado.