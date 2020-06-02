How different weather conditions affect pollen levels

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather is the greatest predictor in how bad allergy levels are, which is especially important here in western Massachusetts since we have some of the highest pollen levels in the entire country according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

First, it starts with winter. If you have a mild winter, that can kickstart the allergy season earlier.

Dry and windy weather makes your allergy symptoms worse, as the pollen spreads more quickly on those days.

The effect of rain on pollen is a little more complicated: in the late fall and winter it can increase pollen levels, but generally speaking in the spring and summer the rain washes the pollen from the air, temporarily providing relief. A long period of rain can increase grass pollen levels later on as it makes the grass grow more, and therefore produce more pollen.

A humid day makes it harder for pollen to spread around since it makes the allergens damp and heavier.

So overall, the best days for allergy sufferers are rainy and cloudy with no wind.

Hot, dry and windy days breed the worst conditions for those with outdoor allergies.

The time of day matters, too: pollen levels rise in the morning, are highest in the afternoon, and then drop the rest of the day.