WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People say they’re thrilled to finally see some snow during this mild winter, yet, many emphasized the strong impact that the climate crisis continues to have on New England’s weather.

Climate change puts New England’s distinctive four seasons at risk. The strong shifts in weather are causing an even bigger shift in temperatures on land and at sea, putting all that natural beauty, the region’s fishing industry, and more at grave risk.

According to the Climate Reality Project, The Northeastern US is warming faster than any other region in the lower 48. This is especially true for the winter season, which has warmed three times faster than summers have.

Anthony Brock of Easthampton said, “For the most part, it’s jarring to people. I think it’s well received in some aspects because the winters aren’t as, you know, cold and whatnot, but also I think that it’s got people worried you know.”

One other concern that people have is how this mild winter will impact us in the summer months. This lack of snow could lead to more droughts and other extreme weather conditions in the valley.