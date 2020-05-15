How does a tornado form?

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With a chance for a tornado mentioned as part of the forecast Friday, the 22News Storm Team explains the ingredients needed to develop a tornado.

SEVERE Weather Alert: Dangerous storms possible late Friday

In order to develop a tornado, you need wind sheer which is changing wind direction with increasing height and likely changing wind speeds with height. These changing winds with height help to develop a rotating horizontal column of air above the ground.

As thunderstorms develop, the updrafts from thunderstorms, or upward moving winds into a thunderstorm, help to bend that horizontal rotating column of air. Strong enough updrafts turn that rotating column of air vertically.

If that happens then a thunderstorm starts to rotate and you get a wall cloud, which is the base of a rotating thunderstorm. If the rotating column of air is strong enough and tight enough then a funnel cloud develops. Once that funnel touches the ground it’s a tornado.

These are the things we look at when forecasting the potential for tornadoes to form.

