How does dry weather affect bees?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve probably noticed that the warm and dry weather has helped bring out more insects. Chances are you’ve seen more bees out in your garden lately.

This is the time of year they are out pollinating flowers. And even though we’re now in a drought honey bees have a special way of coping with the dry conditions.

22News spoke with Natasha Wright, an entomologist from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination in Agawam, about the impact dry weather can have on bees.

“They actually bring water from sources like a pond and actually bring it back to their colony,” Wright explained. “Bees will, for example, will actually spread the water out in their colony and fan their wings over it like an air conditioning system to keep the colony cool.”

The honey bees also have a coating of wax on them that helps them hold in the water. Also plants that are drought stressed are more susceptible to being attacked by insects.