How drought could affect winter recreation in New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was dealing with exceptional drought this summer and early fall, but since we got a few, good soaking rains in October and November, the drought has continued to improve.

However, it’s not just important to keep up with drought conditions in the spring and summer, they’re important in the fall and especially winter here in New England.

According to the USDA, snow drought would have significant negative impacts on skiing and snowmobiling, which are popular winter activities here in Massachusetts.

The ski and snowmobiling season would be a lot shorter with less snow, especially for smaller mountains without expansive snow-making capabilities.

Right now, the winter forecast doesn’t favor a drought, but precipitation, including the total of rain and the liquid equivalent of snow, will fall near normal. We typically average 50 inches of snow every year in the lower Pioneer Valley.