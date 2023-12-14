CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now into the middle of December and so far we haven’t seen much snow or cold temperatures.

December so far has seen above average temperatures across the country and not much snow. This winter season, we are dealing with a strong El Niño pattern and it’s actually pretty typical to see a mild start to the winter when in an El Niño.

When looking at the atmosphere during an El Niño, the lower 48 states usually see what is called a strong Pacific jet. This is the jet stream over the Pacific Ocean and that brings in a lot of mild air in the upper levels of the atmosphere and throws it across the United States.

When this happens, the Pacific jet stream suppresses the subtropical jet stream to the south and lifts the polar jet stream to the north. The subtropical jet stream is usually the key to big storms here in the Northeast and the polar jet stream, of course, is key when it comes to having arctic outbreaks of cold air.

With the polar jet stream to the north, we haven’t been able to see much in the way of any arctic air in New England and that is why our temperatures have been above average and we haven’t seen much snow.

Of course, the pattern will change eventually, but it will likely take its time and we won’t start to see that pattern change until after New Years. Over the next 8 to 14 days leading up to Christmas, expect warmer than average temperatures and drier than average conditions.

If you are a warmer weather lover, this pattern is for you. If you are a snow and winter lover, patience will be key.