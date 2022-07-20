SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week’s hot and humid weather has people here in western Massachusetts cranking the air conditioning to cool down.

The high temperatures Wednesday and expected Thursday have energy experts concerned about increased demand. People were encouraged to reduce their energy consumption Wednesday to prevent the grid from reaching max capacity. The grid’s peak demand hour is usually around the late afternoon or evening during the summer months when air conditioning adds to the electrical load of businesses and homes.

22News spoke with Priscilla Ress of Eversource who said that modern advances within the grid make it easier to handle energy surges like this. “I think we’re seeing the system is constantly being upgraded. It’s constantly being made more robust, more resilient. We also have people who are switching over to solar power.”

Ahead of the expected heat wave, energy officials predicted that peak demand would reach nearly 24.4 gigawatts, and the state’s maximum delivery level is 26.2 gigawatts.

Reducing your energy consumption during peak usage times not only will reduce the strain on the grid but will also help you save money on your energy bills.