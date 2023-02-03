CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team has the latest on how fast wind gusts were throughout Friday. The fastest wind gusts were seen in Westfield at 52 mph.
Max Wind Gusts:
•North Adams: 46 mph
•Pittsfield: 46 mph
•Orange: 44 mph
•Westfield: 52 mph
•Chicopee: 46
Wind Gusts as of Friday night:
•North Adams: 22 mph
•Pittsfield: 29 mph
•Great Barrington: 16 mph
•Westfield: 4 mph
•Springfield: 38 mph
•Orange: 23 mph
•Northampton: 4 mph
22News will continue to update this story with the latest wind gust speeds.