CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team has the latest on how fast wind gusts were throughout Friday. The fastest wind gusts were seen in Westfield at 52 mph.

Max Wind Gusts:

•North Adams: 46 mph

•Pittsfield: 46 mph

•Orange: 44 mph

•Westfield: 52 mph

•Chicopee: 46

Wind Gusts as of Friday night:

•North Adams: 22 mph

•Pittsfield: 29 mph

•Great Barrington: 16 mph

•Westfield: 4 mph

•Springfield: 38 mph

•Orange: 23 mph

•Northampton: 4 mph

22News will continue to update this story with the latest wind gust speeds.