CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Temperatures here in western Massachusetts are in the 90s this week, which means cars can become extremely hot and dangerous.

This is a reminder to parents that children and pets shouldn’t be left in a car alone for any period of time. Temperatures can quickly become dangerous or even deadly inside a vehicle during a hot day.

22News is working for you with just how fast temperatures inside of a car can rise in 90 degree weather.

Duration of TimeDegree of Temperature
10 minutes104 degrees
20 minutes119 degrees
30 minutes124 degrees
40 minutes124 degrees
60 minutes133 degrees

Car temperatures during 90 degree weather

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 23 children died of vehicular heatstroke in 2021.

A child can have a heatstroke when their body temperature reaches 104 degrees and they can die when body temperatures reach 107. If you notice a child or animal alone inside a locked car, call 911 immediately.