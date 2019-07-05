How hot do cars get during warm weather?

(WWLP) – Temperatures were hot again Friday, bringing more heat-related health worries.

It’s been very warm lately and it’s certainly a good time to check your back seat for pets and children as you get out of your car.

If it’s just 70 degrees outside the sun still heats up the inside of a car very quickly. After half an hour it’s over 100 degrees and after an hour it’s around 112 degrees inside a car.

If it’s 80 outside then inside a closed car it’s 109 degrees after 20 minutes and up to 123 degrees in an hour.

Lately, the temperatures have been closer to 90 degrees making it even hotter inside a car. After just 10 minutes temperatures approach 110 degrees, almost 120 after 20 minutes, 124 after 30 minutes, and over 130 degrees after an hour of 90-degree heat outside a car. It’s very dangerous.

Check for pets and children and never leave anything living inside your car when it’s warm out, even if it’s only 70 degrees.