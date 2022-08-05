CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the heat continues across western Massachusetts so does the drought.

Temperatures in the 90s are continuing and so far this summer we have had one confirmed heat wave that was July 20-24. So far this summer we have seen 13 days with temperatures 90 degrees or higher.

Official Heat Wave: July 20 – July 24, 2022

It is not only the heat that is continuing, the drought is continuing as well. The latest drought monitor put out Thursday evening has a moderate drought for most of western Massachusetts with the exception of far western Berkshire County which is in a slight drought.

There are a few chances of showers over the next few days but as for the heat, it looks to last for a while.