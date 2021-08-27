How hot has this summer been?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another hot and humid week with temperatures in the 90s. We’ve had quite a few days with temperatures in the 90s along with several heat waves.

It’s the end of August and the heat and humidity continues across western Massachusetts. At Forest Park in Springfield kids continued to take advantage of the spray park and pool to cool off.

This week we experienced yet another heat wave with temperatures in the 90s for three days in a row. Since May we’ve had 20 days this year with temperatures that made it up into the 90s. We’ve also had four heat waves, two in June and two more this month.

People 22News talked to are looking forward to a change in the weather. “You know we had that really hot June then we had a lot of rain in July and now August is warm. I love the summer but I really do love the fall with the cooler weather coming in so I’m looking forward to that.” Ann Gigure

“I’m not really a fan of the summer, summer is one of my least favorite seasons due to the heat. I’m not really a heat person definitely looking forward to the fall and Halloween is on the way too which is one of my favorite holidays.” Luis Torres

The average high temperature for this time of year is right around 80 degrees and our average low temperatures are usually in the upper 50s.

If you’re not a fan of the heat and humidity it looks like we will be getting a break from it next week with temperatures around normal or even below average.