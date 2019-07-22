How hot weather affects engine coolant, car batteries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Your car’s cooling system protects your engine from overheating.

Additives in the coolant protect your radiator and your engine’s internal components against wear and tear. But it’s important to replace the coolant periodically, because it becomes contaminated over time, losing its ability to cool your engine.

“During the summer it’s specifically important to have your coolant tested to make sure that it’s not going to overheat. Overheating engines can cause severe damage,” Zachary Pauloo, the assistant manager of City Tire in Springfield, told 22News.

Most modern coolants are good for at least five years, or 50,000 miles. But your car’s battery is a different story.

It would have to be much hotter than record-breaking Massachusetts heat to cause problems there.

“Batteries not as much. Severe hot weather, yes, it can affect anything in the vehicle, there’s plenty of stuff that can be overheated in a car, generally, a battery isn’t something you have to worry about for the hot, but for the cold, definitely,” Pauloo explained.

Summer heat can also expand the air in your tires, so check your tire pressure regularly with a gauge to prevent a blowout.