How HVAC technicians deal with 140 degree heat

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- During the summer months, many homeowners rely on central air conditioning units to stay cool in warm temperatures.

But when your central air needs service in the summer, HVAC technicians are called to fix equipment while battling the heat outdoors and indoors.

Berkshire Heating And Air Conditioning Service Manager Joshua Smith said they have service calls scheduled into September.

“When you’re working in hot attics… out in direct sunlight… people’s backyards, the heat can get to you so I always tell my guys go in the vans and turn the AC on and rest when they can,” Smith said.

Berkshire Heating and Air conditioning told 22News depending on temperatures outside, temperatures inside the attic can get up to 140 degrees.

22News shot video of a Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning crew installing an outdoor condenser for a central air system at a home in West Springfield.

Though he didn’t have to worry about attics today…Lead Installer Timmothy Ortiz said he remembers how hot it was when he swapped out an air handler in an attic last summer.

“Definitely the hottest attic I’ve ever been in. It had to be at least 90 degrees outside which made it at least 130, 140 degrees up in the attic. We had buckets of water pouring on ourselves to stay hydrated and get the job done.”

When working in attics it’s recommended to have water handy and to take breaks every 20 minutes.