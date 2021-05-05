How is fog formed?

(WWLP) -Western Massachusetts experienced a foggy morning on Wednesday which dropped visibility in many areas.

How exactly does fog form?

The ground takes a lot longer to warm up in the spring after winter than the air does so the ground right now is still cold. For this type of fog to form, called advection fog, you need relatively warmer and more moist air moving over the relatively colder ground.

That horizontal movement cools the air to its dew point which means the air is completely saturated, and saturated air produces cloud droplets. Fog is basically just a cloud that forms near the ground.