How late into spring can it snow in western Massachusetts?

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is about to experience a very late winter storm, but we’ve had snow storms in April before.

Here’s a list of the top snow storms in western Massachusetts in April, measured at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee.

All of these top storms happened during the first half of the month. It’s never snowed over 2.2″ during the second half of April at Westover in Chicopee.

Remember some snow in April is normal. We average 1.6″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley in a typical April and we’ve had none in the lower valley so far this month.

In the song “Save the Best for Last” the great Vanessa Williams said “Sometimes the snow comes down in June,” but we’ve never recorded measurable snowfall in the lower Pioneer Valley in June.

However, sometimes it snows in May.

The biggest late season snow was May 9th, 1977 when it snowed 4.5″.

The latest it’s ever snowed a measurable amount in the lower Pioneer Valley was May 18th, 2002 when we picked up 0.6″ at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee.

So late April/May snow is unusual, but it’s not unheard of!

