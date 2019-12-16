How Springfield residents can help snowplows during winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Last week, western Massachusetts was buried beneath nearly two feet of snow and it took days to clean it up. Now, we’re looking at another round of snow overnight into Tuesday.

22News spoke with Chris Cignoli, the director of the Springfield DPW, about how they are preparing for the incoming snow.

Cignoli said it’s not just the number of plows. It’s also about making your street is plow-ready. You can do your part by complying with the parking ban.

“A lot of people say it makes it difficult — no, on certain streets it makes it impossible to get down the streets. And, you know, we have a street that’s 28 feet wide, you’ve got cars on both sides, that leaves 10 feet in the middle. We can’t put a 10-foot plow down the street.” -Chris Cignoli, Director of Springfield DPW

If you don’t move your car, you could get ticketed and towed. Also, residents should move obstructions off the street, like garbage cans and basketball hoops. Don’t blow your snow into the street, this will help avoid the situation we saw on some side streets that didn’t get plowed for days in Springfield last week.

“The worst part of it is the street itself, where you drive, is iced and rutted and it’s not clear and so until it warms up again it’s impossible to drive and dangerous,” Ellen Kaplin, a Springfield resident, told 22News.

The Springfield parking ban goes into effect at 7:00 p.m. Monday night and will continue until further notice.